Lebanon's Hezbollah can stop Israeli gas extraction from disputed field, chief says

Hezbollah 'has the capacity to prevent the enemy from beginning to extract from Karish'

The head of Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Thursday that his group could stop Israel from extracting gas from a maritime field that Beirut says is in disputed waters.

He added that Hezbollah is "not afraid of war."

On Sunday, Lebanon warned Israel against any "aggressive action" in disputed waters where both states hope to develop offshore energy after a vessel operated by London-based Energean arrived off the coast to produce gas for Israel.

Hezbollah "has the capacity to prevent the enemy from beginning to extract from Karish, and all the enemy's actions will not be able to protect this ship," Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech, according to Reuters.

Nasrallah said that "the Greek company," referring to Energean, "is a partner in this attack on Lebanon," for which it will face "consequences."

Energean was not immediately available for comment to Reuters.

Israel says that the field in question, roughly 50 miles west of the northern city of Haifa, is within its exclusive economic zone, not in disputed waters.

The United States began mediating indirect talks between the sides in 2000 to settle a long-running dispute that has obstructed energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.

Lebanon has not yet responded to an undisclosed proposal from a US envoy earlier this year to revive the talks.

On Tuesday, Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri said that US mediator Amos Hochstein would visit Beirut early next week, Reuters reported. However, Washington has said there are no travel plans to announce yet.