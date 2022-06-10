Syria: Israeli-attributed strikes on bases of Hezbollah members

This is the second airstrike attributed to Israel in the past week

Israeli aircraft carried out a series of strikes south of Syria's capital of Damascus early Friday morning, a Syrian military official told state media, adding that the country's air defense systems managed to thwart most of the offensive.

According to the SANA news agency, the Israeli raid began with several projectiles fired from the Golan Heights of northern Israel in the direction of southern Damascus, with one civilian injured and material damage.

The Syrian Observatory For Human Rights said that the targets of the airstrikes were three military bases in the al-Kiswa area, where Lebanese Hezbollah members were present. It added that the bases were hit by about 10 Israeli missiles, while the Syrian military defense system managed to intercept seven of them and some others fell in the Aqraba village.

Sources indicated that members of pro-Iranian militias were also injured in the strikes.

This is the second airstrike attributed to Israel in the past week. On Monday, Syrian state media reported that Israeli missiles targeted Syrian army positions, also south of Damascus, causing property damage but no casualties.

As usual, Israel made no comment on the strikes.