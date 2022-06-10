Syria suspends Damascus airport flights after alleged Israeli strike

Airport located near arms depots of Iranian-backed terrorists

Syria suspended all flights to and from Damascus International Airport after an alleged Israeli airstrike on Friday hit an area close to the facility, a pro-government outlet reported.

Al-Watan said the strike left the runway damaged, without giving further details about the attack.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Friday morning Israeli strike hit three arms depots for Iran-backed terrorists inside the airport, adding that the northern runway at the facility was damaged as was the observation tower.

The airport is located south of the capital Damascus where Syrian opposition activists say Iran-backed groups have arms depots.

Israel, which rarely acknowledges individual military operations, carried out strikes in the area for years, including one on May 21 that resulted in a fire near the airport, leading to the postponement of two flights.

State news agency SANA said the Ministry of Transportation confirmed that all flights were suspended because "some technical equipment stopped functioning at the airport."