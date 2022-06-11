US envoy to visit Lebanon next week for maritime border talks

Visit by Amos Hochstein comes amid rising tensions over a gas rig that docked at the Karish gas field

The United States mediator for the maritime border dispute between Israel and Lebanon will visit Beirut next week, the State Department said on Friday.

Amos Hochstein, the State Department's senior advisor for energy security, will visit Lebanon from June 13-14.

"The Administration welcomes the consultative and open spirit of the parties to reach a final decision, which has the potential to yield greater stability, security, and prosperity for both Lebanon and Israel, as well as for the region," the statement said.

Tensions increased over the past week following the docking on Sunday of a gas rig at the Karish gas field, located about 50 miles west of Haifa, which Israel claims is within its territorial waters.

However, the Lebanese government protested the move, warning Israel against "any aggressive action" in disputed Mediterranean waters.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Thursday warned that that Lebanese-based terrorist organization would not "stand idly by" as Israel extracts gas from disputed territory.

Hezbollah "has the capacity to prevent the enemy from beginning to extract from Karish, and all the enemy's actions will not be able to protect this ship," Nasrallah said in a televised speech.

Nasrallah also threatened London-based Energean, whose vessel docked at Karish. The energy exploration and production company holds the rights to Karish.

Nasrallah said that "the Greek company," referring to Energean, "is a partner in this attack on Lebanon," for which it will face "consequences."

The Greek Foreign Ministry summoned Lebanon's chargé d'affairs to clarify that the gas extraction vessel that arrived at Karish is not owned by the Greek government, the Lebanese foreign minister told Al Mayadeen TV on Friday.

Athens also informed Lebanon's Foreign Ministry that Greek sailors were on board the vessel.