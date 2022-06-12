Israel's gas field not located in disputed zone with Lebanon, investigation shows

The gas rig is located 6 miles southwest of the Lebanese maritime zone

A dispute between Lebanon and Israel over Israel’s Karish gas field, stationed west of Haifa, made the head of Lebanon’s terror organization Hezbollah warn Israel against any “aggressive action” on Thursday.

However, Israel’s gas-drilling rig is not located in the disputed maritime zone as Lebanon claims, according to an investigation by Haaretz.

By looking at satellite images and documents submitted to the UN by Lebanon, the Israeli daily concluded that the platform and the drilling vessel belonging to the British-Greek gas company Energean are located 10 kilometers (6 miles) southwest of the southern border of what Lebanon asserts to be its exclusive maritime economic zone.

During the long-lasting dispute between the two countries, Lebanon accused Israel of violating its sovereignty and invading “its marine resources,” while Israel said that the field was within its exclusive economic zone and not in disputed waters.

Last week, Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Najib Mikati accused Israel of entering the disputed maritime area, intending to drill for gas.

"The Israeli enemy's attempts to create a new crisis, by encroaching on Lebanon's maritime wealth, and imposing a fait accompli in a disputed area in which Lebanon adheres to its rights, is extremely dangerous," Mikati said according to Haaretz.

Additionally, Hezbollah stated that it was "not afraid of war," emphasizing that the organization "has the capacity to prevent the enemy from beginning to extract from Karish, and all the enemy's actions will not be able to protect this ship," Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah chief, said in a televised speech, according to Reuters.

The United States began mediating indirect talks between the sides in 2000 to settle a long-running dispute that has obstructed energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.

Lebanon has not yet responded to an undisclosed proposal from a US envoy earlier this year to revive the talks.