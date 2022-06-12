Israel thwarts Iranian attempt to attack Israelis in Turkey - report

Iranian network operating in Turkey planned to harm Israeli tourists

Israeli security forces foiled an attempted Iranian attack on Israelis in Turkey last month, Israeli pubcaster Kan News reported Sunday.

Israeli authorities informed their Turkish counterparts of Iran's intention to carry out an attack and asked them to act against the Iranian organization operating in the country.

Israel last week issued a travel warning for Turkey to its citizens amid an "imminent" threat after the killing of a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) officer attributed to Israel's national intelligence agency, Mossad.

A leak to The New York Times suggested that Israeli officials told their US counterparts that they were responsible for the assassination in Tehran of Col. Hassan Sayad Khodayari, deputy commander of Quds Force Unit 840.

The Islamic Republic vowed revenge, with IRGC head Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami accusing "Zionists" of killing Sayyad.

He was killed "by the most vicious people, the Zionists, and God willing, we will avenge his death," Salami said, according to an official statement released by the Guards' Sepah News website.

Last week, Israeli authorities announced that they had thwarted an attack on Israelis in Thailand.

It was reported that Israel was considering issuing travel warnings for additional countries due to concerns Iran may seek to attack traveling Israelis.