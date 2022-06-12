Top Israeli official tells Israelis to return from Turkey immediately

'There is a clear and present danger to Israelis in Turkey'

A top Israeli official urged Israelis to cancel travel plans to Turkey and called for Israeli nationals currently in the country to return immediately.

According to the unnamed official, there are multiple Iranian terrorist cells operating in Turkey with plans to abduct or murder Israeli nationals, Channel 13 News reported.

“There is a clear and present danger to the lives of Israelis in Turkey," the official said, adding that the Israeli security establishment was pushing for a travel ban to Turkey amid the Iranian threats.

Earlier on Sunday, Kan public broadcaster reported that Israeli security forces foiled an attempted Iranian attack on Israelis in Turkey last month.

Israeli authorities informed their Turkish counterparts of Iran's intention to carry out an attack and asked them to act against the Iranian organization operating in the country.

Iran is reportedly seeking revenge for the killing of a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) officer attributed to Israel's national intelligence agency.

Another IRGC member was reported dead on Sunday. Ali Kamani, who belonged to the air and space arm of the IRGC, was killed in a car accident in the city of Khomein while on a mission.