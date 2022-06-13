Lapid tells Israelis to nix Turkey trips: 'No vacation is worth your lives'

Israeli security forces foiled an attempted Iranian attack on Israelis in Turkey last month

Israel's Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Monday called on Israelis to cancel their trips to Turkey amid Iranian threats to citizens of the Jewish state.

“Following the events of recent weeks in Turkey and after a series of attempted Iranian terrorist attacks against Israelis on vacation in Istanbul, we call on Israelis not to fly to Istanbul, and unless there is an essential need: do not fly to Turkey at all. If you are already in Istanbul, return to Israel as soon as possible," Lapid said in a statement.

Kan News reported on Sunday that Israeli security forces last month foiled an attempted Iranian attack on Israeli in Turkey.

Israeli authorities informed their Turkish counterparts of Iran's intention to carry out an attack and asked them to act against the Iranian organization operating in the country.

Lapid said that Israeli security services along with the Prime Minister's Office and Foreign Ministry worked together in recent weeks to bring Israelis home whose lives were threatened, with Lapid indicating that some of these Israelis who returned home were unaware that their lives were saved.

“These terror attacks have targeted Israelis who went on vacation. They have intentionally chosen Israeli citizens in order to kidnap them or kill them. It could happen to anyone. It's a real and immediate danger," the country's top diplomat said.

A top Israeli official on Sunday told Channel 13 that there are multiple Iranian terrorist cells operating in Turkey with plans to abduct or murder Israeli nationals

Lapid thanked the Turkish government for its assistance, emphasizing the importance of tourism to Turkey and expressing hopes that Israelis would soon be able to safely travel there again.

"No vacation is worth your lives and the lives of your loved ones," Lapid said.