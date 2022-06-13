US envoy lands in Lebanon for talks on maritime gas dispute with Israel

Hochstein proposed a field swap to overcome the impasse that would create an S-shaped boundary

United States energy envoy Amos Hochstein arrived in Beirut on Monday for talks with Lebanese officials on a maritime border dispute with Israel over the development of a gas field.

Lebanon invited Hochstein to Beirut after objecting to the arrival of a vessel operated by London-based Energean off the coast on June 5 to develop a gas field known as Karish.

Israel says Karish is part of its exclusive economic zone. Still, Lebanon says the field is in contested waters and should not be developed until the two countries conclude their indirect talks to delineate their maritime borders.

The talks fizzled out last year after Lebanon pushed its claim in the disputed zone from a boundary known as "Line 23" further south to "Line 29," which added around 540 square miles to its claim, including part of Karish.

Hochstein proposed a field swap to overcome the impasse that would create an S-shaped boundary instead of a straight line. However, Lebanon did not officially agree to the proposal, Reuters reported, citing official sources.

In his first trip to Lebanon since the suspended talks, Hochstein will meet with caretaker energy minister Walid Fayyad and deputy speaker of parliament Elias Bou Saab on Monday, officials told Reuters.

He will meet with President Michel Aoun on Tuesday morning, the presidency said.

Hours before Hochstein's arrival on Monday, Aoun hosted a group of independent parliamentarians who have insisted that Lebanon maintain Line 29 as its negotiating position.