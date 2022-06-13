Israelis in Turkey rushed to airport with Iranian killers waiting at hotel - report

Armored vehicle evacuated group to Istanbul's airport as Quds Force killers waited at hotel to murder them

Israeli security forces saved a group of Israelis vacationing in Istanbul from an Iranian hit squad waiting for them at their hotel, Channel 13 reported Monday night.

According to the report, the Israelis received a call from a senior member of the Israeli intelligence community instructing them to not return to their hotel in the Turkish city.

The Israelis were told that Iranian agents from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force were waiting at the hotel to murder them.

Instead, an armored vehicle with 10 Israeli security guards arrived to pick up the Israeli group and evacuate them to the Istanbul airport for a flight home to Israel.

Their luggage and belongings remained at the hotel.

The Israeli defense establishment believes that there are multiple Iranian hit squads active throughout Turkey, but especially in Istanbul, prompting Israel to raise its travel warning for Istanbul to level four, which is the highest level.

On Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid called on Israelis to cancel their trips to Turkey amid Iranian threats to citizens of the Jewish state.