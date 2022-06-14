Turkey begins laying Black Sea natural gas pipeline

The Sakarya field is expected to reach its peak production in 2026

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed the beginning of construction of an underwater pipeline to tap the Sakarya gas field on the Black Sea coast on Monday.

The first pipeline section connected to the seabed from the port of Filyos is around 250 miles east of Istanbul. Sakarya, which is over 100 miles out into the Black Sea, could produce 10 million cubic meters by the first quarter of 2023, according to Erdogan.

"The Sakarya field will hopefully reach its peak production in 2026," Erdogan said as quoted by AFP.

"We will continue our efforts until we can fully ensure our energy security," he added.

The Turkish government expects that the field, which was discovered in August 2020, will help ease the country’s dependency on energy imports. Erdogan previously described Sakarya as "the largest natural gas field in Turkey's history."

Turkey mainly relies on imports to cover its energy needs, which is becoming increasingly costly for the country's economy, shattered by record inflation. The situation worsened following Russia's invasion of Ukraine - last year, 45 percent of the gas used in Turkey was bought from Moscow.

Earlier in March, a Turkey-Israel gas pipeline was discussed behind the scenes as an alternative to Russian energy supplies for Europe. The project suggests constructing a subsea pipeline from Turkey to Israel's largest offshore natural gas field, Leviathan, which supplies Israel, Jordan, and Egypt.