Lebanon to offer compromise on Israeli maritime dispute, officials say

Officials close to the situation say Lebanon's President Michel Aoun will drop claims to Line 29

Lebanon is reportedly planning to offer a compromise to US energy envoy Amos Hochstein to resolve the dispute with Israel over maritime gas resources.

Hochstein landed in Beirut on Monday at the invitation of Lebanon’s government, which previously objected to the arrival of the Energean oil rig off the Mediterranean coast on June 5 to develop the Karish gas field.

Israel claims Karish as part of its exclusive economic zone, but Lebanon says the field is in contested waters and should not be developed until the dispute is resolved.

Indirect talks, though, fizzled out last year after Lebanon pushed its claim in the zone from a boundary known as “Line 23” further south to “Line 29,” which would add some 540 square miles to its claim.

Hochstein proposed a field swap that would create an S-shaped boundary instead of a straight line, but Lebanon did not agree.

Lebanon insists on breaking the current impasse, but has not expressed whether it would stick to Line 29 as a starting position for negotiations.

Three Lebanese officials with knowledge of the internal process to finalize a government stance told Reuters that Lebanon would drop claims to Line 29.

They said President Michel Aoun would meet Hochstein on Tuesday to propose “Line 23, plus a little more.”

Aoun would demand that the talks resume as soon as possible and that Israel stops all works at Karish until negotiations are concluded, the sources added.