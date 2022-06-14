Turkey says it's safe after Israel raises threat level

'Turkey is a safe country' and 'continues to fight against terrorism,' the statement from Ankara notes

Turkey's Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Tuesday insisting the country is safe following Israel urging its citizens to leave over fears of Iranian attacks.

"In recent days, it is observed that some countries issue travel advisory regarding their citizens in Turkey," the statement said, without mentioning Israel by name.

"These travel warnings are considered to be related to different international developments and motives. In fact, our relevant authorities are taking all the necessary security measures within the framework of our cooperation mechanisms regarding the fight against terrorism."

The statement added that "Turkey is a safe country" and "continues to fight against terrorism," noting "successful results."

On Monday, Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called on Israelis in Turkey to leave immediately and for citizens to cancel any plans to travel to the country.

“If you are already in Istanbul, return to Israel as soon as possible,” Lapid said. “If you planned a trip to Istanbul — cancel it. No vacation is worth risking your lives for.”

This comes amid reports that an Iranian plot to assassinate Israelis in Istanbul was foiled and that Turkish authorities uncovered a network of Iranian agents in the country.

Later Monday, Channel 13 reported that Israeli security forces saved a group of Israelis vacationing in Istanbul from an Iranian hit squad waiting for them at their hotel.

According to the report, the Israelis received a call from a senior member of the Israeli intelligence community instructing them not to return to their hotel in the Turkish city.