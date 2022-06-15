Turkey’s chief rabbi: ‘Israelis should continue to come and visit’

The security threat toward Jews and Israelis is the same as it has been in recent years, the rabbi says

Israelis should still be visiting Turkey despite warnings from the Israeli authorities about traveling to the country, Turkey’s chief rabbi Ishak Haleva told The Jerusalem Post.

“I think that Israelis should continue to come and visit. Turkey is a very beautiful country. They can come and enjoy it without making a fuss about it,” he told the Israeli daily, contradicting Israel’s official recommendations.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537057511861280768 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Also, when talking on the streets, they shouldn’t speak as loudly as they usually do. Turkey is beautiful in the summer, so please be our guests,” he added.

His statements come after Israeli security forces reportedly saved a group of Israelis vacationing in Istanbul from an Iranian hit squad waiting for them at their hotel.

Ahead of the incident, Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid urged Monday Israelis to call off their trips to Turkey, fearing Iranian attacks on citizens of the Jewish state.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1536313845827903488 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Following the events of recent weeks in Turkey and after a series of attempted Iranian terrorist attacks against Israelis on vacation in Istanbul, we call on Israelis not to fly to Istanbul, and unless there is an essential need: do not fly to Turkey at all. If you are already in Istanbul, return to Israel as soon as possible," Lapid said.

However, the chief rabbi said that the security threat toward Jews and Israelis is the same as it has been in recent years, stressing that he did not “receive any new instructions from the Turkish government.”

“There was an issue that occurred, [and] the State of Israel rose to its feet – and rightly so. Otherwise, they would be responsible if something happened, and they didn’t warn about it beforehand,” he told The Jerusalem Post.

Turkey is home to between 15,500 and 21,000 Jews according to World Jewish Congress.