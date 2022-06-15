Lapid thanks Turkey for helping to thwart Iranian attacks on Israelis

Israel's FM calls on Israelis in Turkey to leave the country 'as soon as possible'

On Wednesday, Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid thanked via phone his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu for Ankara's efforts to protect Israeli tourists from Iran's attempts to harm them, The Times of Israel reported.

The two ministers met in Jerusalem at the end of May to try to gradually improve relations between their countries.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537062488398876673 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In recent weeks, Israelis vacationing in Turkey faced an increased risk of attacks by Iranian operatives in the Muslim country.

On Monday, Lapid called for Israeli nationals in Turkey to leave the country "as soon as possible."

“Following the events of recent weeks in Turkey and after a series of attempted Iranian terrorist attacks against Israelis on vacation in Istanbul, we call on Israelis not to fly to Istanbul, and unless there is an essential need: do not fly to Turkey at all. If you are already in Istanbul, return to Israel as soon as possible," Israel's Foreign Minister said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537067966759591939 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Later the same day, Channel 13 reported that Israeli security forces saved Israeli tourists from an imminent attack by Iranian agents from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force waiting for them at their hotel.

In response to the recent attempted attacks, Israel's National Security Council raised the current threat to Israeli nationals in Istanbul to level 4, the highest on the Israeli scale, and 3 in the rest of Turkey.

Tensions between Israel and Iran have escalated in recent weeks, with threatening rhetoric from Iranian leaders and increasing violations of the Iran nuclear deal by Tehran.