US-led coalition captures senior IS leader in northern Syria

'This is the first [US] helicopter landing operation to happen' in areas under Turkey-backed rebel control

US ground forces detained a senior Islamic State official in a rare northern Syria operation early Thursday, according to a statement.

“The detained individual was assessed to be an experienced bomb maker and facilitator who became one of the group’s top leaders in Syria,” according to the coalition.

“The mission was meticulously planned to minimize the risk of collateral damage, particularly any potential harm to civilians. There were no civilians harmed during the operation nor any damage to Coalition aircraft or assets.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537203831418892295 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Turkish backed Syrian National Army (SNA) said the US landed helicopters as part a raid in the area under SNA control, according to the group.

Footage showing the helicopters circulated on social media before a spokesperson for the group confirmed the landing in a Reuters report.

“This is the first [US] helicopter landing operation to happen” in the area, SNA Major Youssef Hamoud said.

The SNA is among the groups that fought against the Syrian regime, as well as a rival of ISIS and Al Qaeda-backed jihadists.

US forces in February carried out an operation in February in Syria's Idlib province, killing then-ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashemi Al-Quraishi.