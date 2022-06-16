Report: Travel warning for Israelis to Turkey stays until Iranian cell caught

Security forces reportedly believe an Iranian cell in Turkey still poses a threat to Israelis there

Until the Iranian terror cell in Turkey is caught, Israel’s travel warning to its citizens of going there will remain in effect, according to Hebrew media.

Security forces believe the Iranian group posing the threat to Israelis in Turkey is still there, and authorities are still working to thwart any potential attack, Kan public broadcaster reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1536354702727819264 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Late last month, Israel revised its travel warning to its citizens in Turkey amid fears of an Iranian response to the assassination of a colonel of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

On Sunday, it was reported that Israeli security forces foiled an attempted Iranian attack on Israelis in Turkey in May.

Soon after, Israeli authorities urged citizens to immediately leave Istanbul and reconsider non-essential travel to other parts of Turkey, citing the threat of Iranian agents planning to kidnap or kill Israelis there as revenge.

Israel’s National Security Council raised its warning level to its highest for the Turkish tourism hub on Monday. Countries with the level-4 “high-threat” warning include Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan, and Iran.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday thanked his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu for Ankara's efforts to protect Israeli tourists from Iran's attempts to harm them, The Times of Israel reported.

In a press conference, he emphasized that Israelis must be aware of the continued threat in Turkey: “People need to be very careful and take the warnings very seriously.”

Meanwhile, Turkey insists that traveling there is safe, with its chief rabbi Ishak Haleva telling The Jerusalem Post that “Israelis should continue to come and visit… without making a fuss about it.”