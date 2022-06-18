Fears of a direct confrontation in Syria between US, Russia

'We seek to avoid... unnecessary confrontation. At the same time, recent Russian behavior is provocative'

Tensions between the United States and Russia are seemingly reaching a breaking point – alongside the condemned Russian invasion of Ukraine, the two powers recently risked deepening their rift in another arena, particularly close to Israel.

Two significant incidents took place this week between the Russian and US militaries in Syria, and senior US military officials expressed concern that escalating tensions could result in a direct confrontation, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Earlier this week, the Russian air force struck targets near the al-Tanf crossing point on Syria’s border with Iraq, not far from its border with Jordan.

Al-Tanf is home to a US military base with around 200 fighters, as part of coalition activities in Syria. The Russian military reported that it targeted "local terrorists" opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and warned US military forces before proceeding with the attack.

The targeted forces, located near al-Tanf in eastern Syria, were apparently US-backed Kurds.

Russia considers such forces as "terrorist" elements that pose a threat to Russian armed forces in Syria.

On the night of the Russian air attack near al-Tanf, US forces captured an alleged main leader of the jihadist Islamic State in Syria.

Shortly after the incident, two Russian fighter jets arrived on the scene of the US raid to gather intelligence on American activities there, Channel 12 News reported.

In response, US F-16 fighter jets were sent to the region, prompting the Russian planes to leave, according to a US military spokesman.

"We seek to avoid miscalculations or any action that could lead to unnecessary confrontation: that has been and remains our mission," said Gen. Eric Corilla, commander of the US Army's Central Command.

"At the same time, recent Russian behavior is provocative," he added.