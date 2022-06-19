Conspiracy theorists network backed by Russia identified in Syria

False content was shared by 3 million people

A network of 28 conspiracy theorists, backed by Russia, sent thousands of disinformation tweets about the Syrian conflict, a report issued by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue revealed.

The London-based think tank together with the Syria Campaign human rights group identified 28 individuals, outlets, and organizations who have spread disinformation about the Syrian conflict.

“Using a list of 51 keywords and hashtags connected to Syria, ISD researchers were able to identify 47,000 tweets and 817 Facebook posts from these accounts creating or spreading disinformation on Syria between January 2015 and December 2021,” the ISD report said.

Researchers discovered the false content was shared by the audience of 3 million people with 1.8 million of them being unique followers. According to data analysis, 19,000 original disinformation posts were retweeted over 670,000 times. The report suggest that official accounts of the Russian government, namely the Russian embassy to the UK and Syria, played an important role in spreading the fake posts.

Data showed that three false narratives were spread most frequently. The tweets primarily targeted the White Helmets civil rescue workers. The conspiracy accounts also focused on distorting facts about the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime. The third narrative was aimed against the findings of reports by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Syrian policymakers and international policy experts interviewed by the researchers said "the systematic attacks cloaked policy debates with uncertainty and confusion", stalling government decision-making in the face of some of "the most egregious crimes of our time and leading them to shirk their responsibility to protect civilians from mass atrocities.”

“Confusion and doubt amongst policy makers at the highest levels is enabling anti-asylum policies, normalization of the [Syrian President Bashar Al] Assad regime, and has emboldened Putin to employ the same tactics in Ukraine.” the report warned.

The White Helmets volunteers have been repeatedly targeted by Syrian and Russian governments during 11 years of the country’s civil war. In 2018 Israel launched an exceptional humanitarian operation transporting more than 400 members of the White Helmets from Syria's southern provinces of Daraa and Quneitra and on to Jordan. In November 2021 the co-founder of the White Helmets James Le Mesurier was found dead in Istanbul after falling from the apartment above his office.