Israeli in Istanbul: ‘Iranians were waiting for me at the hotel’

Moriah Suissa was one of the Israelis who recently faced the threat of Iranian operatives in the Turkish capital of Istanbul.

She told the Israeli daily Maariv that she was very scared and regretted her trip to Turkey as she was approached by a stranger in a store in Istanbul, asking her if she was from Israel.

"We had no idea, and we said yes. Then a few seconds later we heard an Arabic accent, Iranian. He spoke perfect Hebrew. He did not look like a terrorists or an Arab. The owner of the Turkish store realized it was an Iranian, yelled at him, and told him to leave," she said.

“We then went back to the hotel and four Iranians were waiting for us. We heard that they were booking a room at our hotel. We were scared, we felt that they were going to murder us that night," Suissa continued, explaining that the Iranians looked at them with “hatred.”

Later, when they returned from a night out, the Iranians were still waiting for them in front of the hotel, she told Maariv.

"When we took the elevator there were rocks. We saw one of the employees picking up a bag of rocks from the elevator," Suissa said.

More than 2,000 Israelis are currently in the Turkish capital. The threat remains at its highest level, according to Israeli authorities.

During the last couple of weeks, Israeli tourists have been the main target for Iranian operatives in the Muslim country.

On Monday, Israeli security forces saved a group of Israelis vacationing in Istanbul from an Iranian hit squad waiting for them at their hotel.

Israelis are urged to leave Istanbul as soon as possible and not to travel to Turkey until further notice.

Iran is reportedly seeking revenge for the death of a high-ranking officer killed last month, an assassination blamed on the Jewish state.