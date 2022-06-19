Herzog thanks Erdoğan for efforts to protect Israeli tourists in Turkey

'The threat has not yet passed and counter-terrorism efforts must continue'

President Isaac Herzog spoke by phone with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday about ongoing efforts to thwart Iranian attempts to harm Israeli travelers to Turkey.

During their conversation, the Israeli head of state said that "the threat has not yet passed and counter-terrorism efforts must continue," according to a statement from his spokesperson.

The two leaders also welcomed "the contribution of this cooperation to the establishment of bonds of trust between Israel and Turkey," and agreed to keep the channels of dialogue open.

Since early last week, Israeli officials have issued warnings that Iranian terror cells are seeking revenge for the killing of a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) officer in May by targeting Israelis in Turkey.

This is the fourth time that Herzog and Erdoğan have spoken by phone since the Israeli president's trip to Turkey in March, amid warming bilateral ties.

Last Wednesday, Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid called Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to thank him for Ankara's efforts to protect Israeli tourists from attempted attacks by Iran.