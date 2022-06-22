Damascus airport to reopen nearly two weeks after alleged Israeli attack

Syria claimed that the runway at the airport were 'severely' damaged

On Wednesday, Syria announced the reopening of Damascus International Airport, The Times of Israel reported.

After an alleged Israeli airstrike heavily damaged the facilities of the airport on June 10, Syria closed the terminal located south of the capital.

However, repairs to runways and equipment damaged in the airstrike are completed and take-offs and landings will resume on Thursday, Syria's Transport Ministry said.

The Syrian ministry claimed one day after the attack that the airstrips at the airport were "severely" damaged in the raid and could not operate.

It is not the first time that Damascus airport has been targeted by strikes attributed to Israel, but the suspension of flights is a rare occurrence.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH), an airstrip was damaged and disabled in 2021 after an Israeli raid targeting depots belonging to pro-Iranian militias near the airport.

According to the NGO, the June 10 attack hit the only runway still in service at the airport, as well as several adjacent buildings.

Israel rarely comments on its raids in Syria, however, it admits having carried out hundreds of airstrikes since the start of the bloody civil war in 2011 to thwart the transit of weapons from Iran to its proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah.