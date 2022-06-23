Lapid thanks Turkey for thwarting Iranian plot against Israelis

Foreign ministers discuss recent security cooperation between the two countries

Israel's Foreign Minister and incoming prime minister Yair Lapid on Thursday thanked Turkey for thwarting an Iranian assassination plot against Israeli tourists in Istanbul.

The comments came after Turkey reported detaining eight members of an alleged Iranian cell.

"We are full of appreciation for the Turkish government for this professional and coordinated activity," Lapid said in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Lapid and his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a joint press conference in Ankara.

In their statement, the two men referred to multiple warnings to Israeli travelers about the city of Istanbul, as Iran has been trying to carry out attacks on Israeli targets for several weeks.

"Intelligence leaves no doubt that there is an attempted murder of innocent tourists here and no country should tolerate terrorism on its soil," Lapid said.

"Israel will not stand aside when there are efforts to harm Israeli citizens in Israel and around the world, we must restore calm so that we can continue to travel to Turkey,” he affirmed.

"Turkey is the number one destination for Israeli tourists and we hope they can return to the country in the near future," he added.

"In recent weeks, the lives of Israeli citizens have been saved thanks to the security and political cooperation between Israel and Turkey. These efforts continue and Iran is behind these attempts," the minister insisted.

"Working in front of you and with you is a pleasure and also a catalyst for improving our relations. I thank you and your staff for the hospitality, and I only regret that circumstances do not allow me to stay a little longer," the minister concluded.