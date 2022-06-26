Israel met US mediator to discuss disputed maritime zone with Lebanon

Israel aims to 'resolve the issue in the near future,' Israel's energy ministry says

Israeli negotiators met with a US mediator to solve the country’s disputed maritime border with Lebanon, The National reported.

"The team heard an update from the mediator's visit to Lebanon and the parties discussed formulating constructive directions for moving forward with negotiations," Israel’s energy ministry said in a statement on Saturday, according to the daily.

Last week, US envoy Amos Hochstein visited Lebanon and Israel to discuss the disputed territorial waters between the two countries.

Israel will preserve its economic and security interests, the ministry said, stressing that it aims to "resolve the issue in the near future."

During the past weeks, tensions increased over the Karish gas field, located about 50 miles west of Haifa, which Israel claims is within its territorial waters.

However, Lebanon claims the field is in contested waters and should not be developed until the dispute is resolved.

In the beginning of June, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah warned that the Lebanese-based terrorist organization would not "stand idly by" as Israel extracts gas from disputed territory.

Hezbollah "has the capacity to prevent the enemy from beginning to extract from Karish, and all the enemy's actions will not be able to protect this ship," Nasrallah said in a televised speech.

An investigation made by the Israeli daily Haaretz showed that Israel’s gas-drilling rig is not located in the disputed maritime zone.

By looking at satellite images and documents submitted to the UN by Lebanon, the Israeli daily concluded that the platform and the drilling vessel belonging to the British-Greek gas company Energean are located 6 miles southwest of the southern border of what Lebanon asserts to be its exclusive maritime economic zone.