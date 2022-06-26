Lebanon’s top Christian cleric urges politicians to form government

'We call on all parties to cooperate with the premier designate,' says Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai

Lebanon's top Christian cleric urged politicians on Sunday to speed up the formation of a government.

This would allow authorities to prepare for presidential elections due before the end of October.

Lebanon's Najib Mikati was nominated premier for a fourth time on Thursday after securing the support of 54 of the parliament's 128 lawmakers, including the Iran-backed Shiite Muslim party Hezbollah, in consultations convened by President Michel Aoun.

However, as splits run deep among Lebanon's ruling elite, it's believed Mikati will struggle to form a government. This could hamper reforms agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to unlock aid.

"Again I demand speeding up the formation of a national government with the country's pressing need for it and so that the focus can immediately be on preparations to elect a president who saves the country," Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai said in a sermon on Sunday.

"We call on all parties to cooperate with the premier designate," he added.

Lebanon's financial meltdown, now in its third year, has sunk the currency by over 90 percent, spread poverty, paralyzed the financial system, and frozen depositors out of their savings. This is the most destabilizing crisis in the country since the 1975-1990 civil war.

Reforms are needed in order to unlock $3 billion in IMF support needed to ease the financial crisis. This includes banking restructuring and completion of an audit of the central bank's foreign asset position.