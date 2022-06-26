Turkish police break up Istanbul Pride march, detain over 200

Homosexuality is not a crime in Turkey, but hostility to it is widespread

Turkish police on Sunday broke up crowds of LGBTQ+ members and supporters gathered for Istanbul’s annual Pride parade, detaining more than 200 demonstrators including journalists.

Thousands of people used to attend the Pride marches in the heart of Istanbul, but in recent years, President Tayyip Erdogan’s government and his Islamist-rooted AK Party toughened their stance on LGBTQ+ freedoms.

On Sunday, police in riot gear prevented access to Taksim Square and blockaded many streets in the nearby Cihangir neighborhood, where people tried to convene. Public transportation in the area was also shut down.

Officers detained and loaded hundreds of people onto buses – an AFP journalist saw four busloads of detainees, including AFP’s chief photographer Bulent Kilic.

Homosexuality is not a crime in Turkey, but hostility to it is widespread and the police crackdown on the parades has been increasingly tougher over the years.

Despite the Istanbul Bar Association saying peaceful protests can’t be banned, local authorities in the Beyoglu district prohibited all Pride week evens between June 20-26, saying they could lead to public unrest due to society’s sensitivities.

Small groups of people carrying rainbow and transgender flags briefly gathered where they could on Sunday, chanting slogans before police dispersed them.

"Discrimination is a crime, the rainbow is not," one group chanted.

Last year, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu labeled some university students "LGBT deviants" while Erdogan praised his party's youth wing for not being "LGBT youth.”