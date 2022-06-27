13 dead, 234 injured from tanker leak at Port of Aqaba - Jordanian media

Toxic leak reportedly brought under control

Thirteen people died and 234 were injured on Monday from a tanker leak at the Port of Aqaba, Jordanian media reported.

Toxic substances leaked from the tanker, with reports that security forces cordoned off the area and that the leak was under control, according to Petra news agency.

Sources said a container filled with toxic gas overturned during transport, causing a leak.

Specialists and a hazardous materials team from the civil defense were on the scene and managed to contain the leak.

Jordan's Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh and his Interior Minister Mazen Al-Faraya went to the scene of the incident, according to the official Al-Mamlaka television channel.

The Port of Aqaba is located on the Red Sea across from the southern Israeli city of Eilat and is Jordan's only port.

Its port contains the Aqaba container terminal - Jordan's only container port - and is the second-busiest facility on the Red Sea by container volume.