US strike targets senior leader of Al Qaeda-affiliated group

CENTCOM: killing 'will disrupt Al Qaeda's ability to carry out attacks against US citizens'

The US-led coalition in Syria launched an attack in the northwestern Idlib province on Monday, targeting a senior leader of a group affiliated with Al Qaeda, according to a statement by the United States Central Command (CENTCOM).

Hamzah al Yemeni, a senior leader of the terrorist organization Hurras al-Din, was hit by a "kinetic attack" while riding by himself on a motorcycle, CENTCOM said in a statement.

It added that no civilians were hurt in the attack, and that Al Yemeni's killing "will disrupt Al Qaeda's ability to carry out attacks against US citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians around the world."

The Syrian Civil Defense, a humanitarian group known as the White Helmets, said a man was killed by a drone while riding his motorcycle shortly before midnight. His body was transferred to officials in the city of Idlib.

CENTCOM noted that Al Qaeda and other jihadist organizations continue to pose a threat to the US and its citizens: "Al Qaeda-aligned militants use Syria as a safe haven to coordinate with their external affiliates and plan operations outside of Syria."

In February, US-led forces killed the leader of the Islamic State (IS) during a raid in northwestern Syria. This was reportedly the largest raid since the US killed IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2019, which also took place in the Idlib province.