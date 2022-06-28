Israel lowers Istanbul travel warning after Iranian threat reduced

Israelis still advised to avoid non-essential trips to Turkey under medium travel warning

Israel on Tuesday lowered its travel warning for Istanbul following a joint Israeli-Turkish operation to thwart Iranian attempts at harming Israeli nationals.

The travel warning was returned from high to medium which constitutes a moderate threat, the National Security Council (NSC) announced.

According to media reports, local Turkish security services, in cooperation with Israel’s Mossad intelligence service, uncovered three Iranian terrorist groups, which targeted Israeli civilians in Istanbul.

Last week 10 members of an Iranian cell were arrested for planning to kidnap and kill Israeli tourists as well as the country’s former ambassador to Turkey and his wife.

Israel's Foreign Minister and incoming prime minister Yair Lapid last week thanked Turkey for thwarting the Iranian assassination plot against Israeli tourists in Istanbul.

"We are full of appreciation for the Turkish government for this professional and coordinated activity," Lapid said in the Turkish capital Ankara alongside his counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Israelis are advised to avoid non-essential trips to Turkey under the new level three travel warning.

The statement indicated that the travel warning could be elevated again if new threats against Israeli citizens are detected.

Head of the NSC Intelligence Division Yossi Adler said on Tuesday that lowering the threat level from four to three is “not a total removal of the warning, but we are going back to the situation of a few weeks ago,”