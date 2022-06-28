Over 100 people murdered in Syria detention camp since last January - UN

94% of the detainees are women and children

More than 100 detainees were murdered in Syria’s al-Hol camp for families of Islamic State fighters in the last 18 months, according to the United Nations official.

Nearly 94 percent of those living in the facility are women and children, The Guardian reported. The UN resident coordinator in Syria, Imran Riza, who visited the camp several times, told reporters in Geneva that it was a “harsh and increasingly unsafe place” and called on foreign governments to repatriate their citizens from al-Hol.

“There’s a great deal of gender-based violence … There’s a lot of no-go areas,” Riza was quoted as saying.

He added that many victims of 106 murders conducted in the facility since last January were women. Riza also noted that children growing up in detention were being sentenced to a life without a future.

The camp is based in the northern part of Syria, controlled by the Kurdish forces. Originally built as a temporary facility for relatives of IS fighters, the camp currently hosts 27,000 Iraqis, 19,000 Syrians and 12,000 people who moved to Syria from Europe.

Last week, the UN refugee agency announced that it expects more than two million refugees next year to need resettlement. Refugees from Syria, which has been ravaged by more than a decade of civil war, account for most replacement needs, with nearly 780,000 spots estimated to be lacking.