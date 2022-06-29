Gantz says Iran and Hezbollah tried to carry out cyberattack on UNIFIL

UNIFIL has not commented on the incident

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Wednesday that Iran and the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah recently attempted to carry out a cyberattack against UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon).

The attack was intended to obtain information about its activities in the region.

"The leader of global terrorism is Iran. This also applies to cyberterrorism," Gantz said at the Cyber ​​Week conference in Tel Aviv.

"Iran operates through proxies such as Hezbollah in all areas - including cyber. Today I can reveal recent malicious activities carried out by Iranian security institutions in cooperation with Hezbollah including the attempt to disrupt UNIFIL operations," he continued.

“They launched a cyber operation with the aim of stealing documents on UNIFIL activities and deployment in the region, for use by Hezbollah,” he said. "This is yet another direct attack by Iran and Hezbollah against Lebanese citizens and against the stability of Lebanon."

UNIFIL has not yet commented on the incident.

Gantz said Israel was familiar with "the cybersystems and methods of operation of its adversaries" and identified a pattern of Iranian hackers operating against countries in the Middle East and particularly against Israel.