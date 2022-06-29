Turkey to renew extradition requests for Sweden, Finland after reaching NATO deal

Ankara demands extraditions of Kurdish militants and groups linked to Erdogan's foe Fethullah Gulen

Ankara will renew requests for Sweden and Finland to extradite alleged terrorists after the countries reached a deal allowing the Nordic states to join NATO, Turkey’s Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Wednesday.

Turkey previously opposed the two nations’ membership bids with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying he won’t let "terrorism-supporting countries" enter the defense alliance. Ankara blamed Sweden and Finland for supporting Kurdish militants from the PKK (Kurdistan Workers Party) and a group known under the acronym FETO and labelled by Turkey as terroristic for its links to the US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is considered Erdogan’s main political rival.

"The dossiers of six PKK members, six FETO members await in Finland, while those of 10 FETO members and 11 PKK members await in Sweden. We will write about their extradition again after the agreement and remind them," Bozdag was quoted as saying by Anadolu news agency.

Earlier on Tuesday, during the first day of the NATO summit in Spain the three countries signed a memorandum to address Turkey’s “pending deportation or extradition requests of terror suspects exdpeditiously and thouroughly,” according to Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

He noted that the signed deal did not include a certain list of individuals pending extradition and Finland would make its decisions based on the European Convention of Extradition.

"We don't in fact have any unsettled extradition requests at the moment. We have processed 14 out of 16 (requests by Turkey) and two decisions have been blocked by the fact that the targets have not been located," Niinisto was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson also said her country would continue to follow local and international law regarding possible extraditions. Other issue previously cited by Turkey as an obstacle for the two states becoming NATO members included embargo on arms exports. That concern was also addressed in the memorandum, according to NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.