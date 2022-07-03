Jordan dismisses port officials following chlorine gas leak

The port reached a near standstill after hundreds of workers had stayed home to demand better safety measures

Jordan dismissed senior officials at the country's main port of Aqaba on Sunday after finding gross negligence was behind the chlorine gas leak that caused the deaths of thirteen people.

The deaths and injury of over 300 workers came after a crane loading chlorine containers onto a ship last Monday dropped one onto the quay, causing it to explode.

Jordan's cabinet fired the director-general of state-owned Aqaba Company for Ports Operation & Management and other port officials after an investigation showed "negligence and major deficiencies" in safety protocols, Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh said in a Twitter post.

Interior Minister Mazin al Farrayeh said at a press conference that the results of the investigation, which began shortly after the incident and includes the testimony of more than 120 people, would be handed over to the public prosecutor.

"The necessary measures for general safety in handling such dangerous hazardous materials were not taken," Farrayeh said, adding he expected those responsible to be put on trial, according to Reuters.

Unionists said the latest cabinet steps met some of their demands but that no final decision was taken to call off further protests, part of a string of demonstrations since the incident that included sit-ins in front of government offices.