Lebanese officials chide ‘risky, unacceptable’ Hezbollah drone launch

US-mediated efforts to agree on a maritime border between Israel and Lebanon are so far fruitless

Top Lebanese officials on Monday criticized any unofficial dealings over its sea border row with Israel as "risky" and "unacceptable," after the Shiite Islamist group Hezbollah sent three drones toward an Israeli gas rig.

Hezbollah launched the drone operation on Saturday – following so far fruitless US-mediated efforts to agree on a maritime border – toward the Karish gas rig, which Lebanon claims is in disputed waters but that Israel says is in its exclusive zone.

"Lebanon considers that any action outside the framework of the state's responsibility and the diplomatic context in which the negotiations are happening is unacceptable,” said a statement by the office of Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

The statement, issued following a meeting between Mikati and Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, added that it exposed Lebanon to “unnecessary risks.”

Mitaki further called for “everyone, with exception” to stand behind the Lebanese state in the negotiation process, which it said reached “advanced stages.”

Habib, quoted by Lebanese media, voiced a similar rebuke.

Following the drone operation, Hezbollah said it successfully carried out a reconnaissance mission and that “the message was delivered.”

Israel’s army, however, said it intercepted the drones with advanced intelligence, and that Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, "thought he would catch [Israel] off guard," Israeli military spokesman Brigadier General Ran Kochav told Kan public radio.

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said after the incident that Hezbollah was "preventing the state of Lebanon from reaching an agreement regarding maritime borders."