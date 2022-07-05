At least 36 people were detained

Turkish police used teargas and pepper spray against activists and dragged them across the ground during the Pride march in Ankara on Tuesday.

At least 36 people were detained, according to an Ankara-based LGBTQ+ group UniKuir. Authorities banned Pride parades across the country for security reasons, although homosexuality is not a crime in Turkey.

Last week, thousands of people gathered in the center of Istanbul to hold an annual Pride march despite restrictions. Over 300 people were detained as police in riot gear blocked nearby streets and broke up crowds of demonstrators.

Police crackdowns on Pride parades and public hostility toward the LGBTQ+ community intensified in recent years as President Tayyip Erdogan’s government and his Islamist-rooted AK Party toughened their stance on gay rights.

Last year, a Turkish court acquitted 19 defendants charged over their participation in a Pride march on a university campus, ruling that their actions did not constitute a crime.

Most of the 18 students and a faculty member from the Middle East Technical University were accused of "refusing to disperse" after being arrested at the march in 2019 by police, who used pepper spray, plastic bullets, and teargas then as well.