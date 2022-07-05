Activists condemn Lebanon’s LGBTQ+ crackdown

'It violates the right to privacy and the elementary right of adults to dispose of their bodies as they wish'

Activists criticized Lebanon’s government for banning the freedom of assembly of LGBTQ+ members, calling the measure unlawful and groundless.

Last month – Pride Month – Lebanon's Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi gave instructions to security forces to stop gatherings of the LGBTQ+ community, following pressure from religious institutions.

“On what grounds? Not real ones,” Ahmed Benchemsi told i24NEWS.

“The directive cites no legal basis, it only refers to customs and traditions, or principles of religion, which are vague provisions to justify the ban,” added Benchemsi, the advocacy & communications director of the Middle East-North Africa Divison at Human Rights Watch.

Mawlawi instructed Lebanon's Internal Security Forces to "immediately take the necessary measures to prevent any type of celebration, meeting, or gathering" by the LGBTQ+ community.

The orders followed "calls on social media to organize parties and events promoting homosexuality in Lebanon, and following communication from religious figures rejecting the spread of this phenomenon,” he said.

“They contravene Lebanon’s constitution and its obligation to… protect free expression and assembly, and international law,” Benchemsi continued.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1543580819440148482 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

While members of the LGBTQ+ community enjoy more freedom in Lebanon than in most other Middle East countries, they still lack rights and face constant harassment.

“The Lebanese penal code criminalizes what it calls ‘any sexual intercourse contrary to the order of nature.’ That is unacceptable,” the rights activist explained to i24NEWS.

“It violates the right to privacy and the elementary right of adults to dispose of their bodies as they wish.”

LGBTQ+ events in Lebanon are often canceled, usually following pressure from religious authorities, and security forces are known to raid nightclubs and other locations frequented by members of the community.