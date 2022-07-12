US kills ISIS leader in Syria airstrike, officials say

Maher al-Agal, leader of the militant Islamist group in Syria, and his deputy were targeted in the strike

The United States on Tuesday killed a top official of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS) in a drone strike near Afrin, northern Syria, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a press release.

An initial review indicated no civilian casualties.

Maher al-Agal and his deputy were targeted in the strike. Al-Agal - one of the top five ISIS leaders and the chief of the militant Islamist group in Syria - was killed, and his deputy was seriously wounded, according to CENTCOM.

CENTCOM added that al-Agal was responsible for "aggressively pursuing the development of ISIS networks outside of Iran and Syria."

The Pentagon confirmed that al-Agal was killed in the strike, which came immediately prior to US President Joe Biden's trip to the Middle East, which will begin with a visit to Israel on Wednesday.

Syrian media outlets reported that a US-led coalition UAV fired a missile at two men riding a motorcycle. A man named Khalid Subaih was killed in the attack, while the other was wounded, according to the report.

Kurdish sources claimed the two men belonged to the Aharar a-Sharqiya organization, which has sworn allegiance to ISIS. They noted that the wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital in an area under Turkish control.

Tuesday's strike came over two weeks after the US conducted a strike in Syria's Idlib province, which killed Abu Hamzah al Yemeni, a senior leader of Hurras al-Din, an Al Qaeda-aligned terrorist group, CENTCOM said in a June 27 press release after the strike.

According to CENTCOM, "violent extremist organizations... use Syria as a safe haven to coordinate with their external affiliates and plan operations."

Also last month, a US-led coalition detained a senior Islamic State (IS) official and bombmaker in a rare northern Syria operation.

Months earlier in February, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi - the then-leader of IS - blew himself up during a raid by US-led forces in northwestern Syria. This was reportedly the largest raid since the US killed IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2019, which also took place in the Idlib province.