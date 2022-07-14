Hezbollah chief: If Lebanon can’t extract gas from sea, ‘no one’ can

'The resistance is telling you, make use of me. Tell the Americans that [we]... don't answer to anyone'

The leader of the armed group Hezbollah on Wednesday warned that “no one” would be allowed to operate in maritime oil and gas fields if Lebanon was barred from its “rights” in extracting from areas off of its own coast.

"If you don't give us the rights that our state is asking for... then we could flip the table on everyone," Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised address.

"If you want to get to a formula where this country is barred from taking advantage (of these fields), then no one will be allowed to extract gas or oil and no one will be able to sell gas or oil," he continued.

Lebanon and Israel are locked in US-mediated negotiations to delineate a shared maritime border that would determine which oil and gas resources belong to which country.

Israel already began working at the Karish oil field through a vessel operated by London-based Energean.

On July 2, Hezbollah launched three unarmed drones toward the vessel, which Israel intercepted.

Nasrallah subsequently hinted at further attacks, saying his group has military capacities on land, in the air, and at sea.

He threatened “Karish and beyond Karish,” echoing remarks he made before the 2006 Second Lebanon War, when Hezbollah launched rockets at northern Israeli cities.

The leader of the Shiite Islamist, Iran-backed political and militant faction insisted that Lebanon had a “golden opportunity” to secure its maritime rights before Israel completed its work at Karish.

"The resistance is telling you, make use of me. Take advantage of me... Tell the Americans that [we] don’t answer to anyone, they’re uncontrollable,” Nasrallah said.