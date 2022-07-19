Turkish court says Erdogan had right to pull out of women rights' treaty

Turkey signed the Istanbul Convention protecting women from domestic abuse in 2011

Turkey’s Council of State ruled on Tuesday that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had the right to unilaterally cancel the country’s membership in the Istanbul Convention against gender-based violence.

Ankara pulled out of the European convention protecting women from domestic abuse in an overnight decree last July, despite Turkey being the first country to sign it in 2011. The move was widely criticized by human rights groups and Western officials.

Erdogan’s opponents argued he didn’t have legal power to cancel the membership. However, the country’s top court issued a 40-page ruling rejecting a request to overturn the president's decision.

"It is terrifying from a legal perspective," Ipek Bozkurt, a lawyer representing the We Will Stop Femicide Platform rights organization, was quoted as saying by AFP.

"This erroneous decision should have been stopped by the court," he added.

Earlier in June, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bill ratifying the Istanbul Convention following its adoption by the country’s parliament. The document, which was signed by 46 countries and the European Union, requires its member states to adopt domestic legislation on the prevention of violence against women.

Erdogan’s conservative government was accused of cracking down on women’s rights and suppressing the LGBT+ community with dozens of people detained at Pride marches in Istanbul and Ankara despite homosexuality not being legally banned in Turkey.