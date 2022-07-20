Nasrallah threatens Israel with war: ‘There will be no oil production’

'We don't want a war. It will depend on the Israeli response,' Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah warns

Hassan Nasrallah, chief of the Shiite Muslim movement Hezbollah, threatened Tuesday evening to start a war if Israel did not allow Lebanon to exercise its rights over gas resources.

"There will be no oil production in the entire Israeli entity until Lebanon enjoys its rights," he said at the annual meeting ahead of Ashura, a Muslim religious event.

"We don't want a war. It will depend on the Israeli response," he said, adding that "it is possible that Israel surrenders without Hezbollah's action, but if it does not, things will degenerate into war."

The remarks come as Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned Tuesday morning that the Jewish state was "ready to act against any threat" after Israel Defense Forces (IDF) shot down a drone on Monday that crossed into Israeli territory over Lebanon's border.

The drone was "likely" to belong to Hezbollah, the military said in a statement, adding that the flying object was monitored throughout the incident.

Lebanon and Israel began unprecedented negotiations in October 2020 under the auspices of Washington to delineate their maritime border, to remove obstacles to hydrocarbon exploration.

However, the talks were suspended in May 2021 following disputes over the surface of the disputed area, including the Karish gas field.

"Our desire is not to open a front," Nasrallah added in his speech.

“We only want our rights. If for some the solution is surrender, we will certainly not accept it," he said, referring to the negotiators.