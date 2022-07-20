Lebanese archbishop's court summons sparks Christian anger

Mussa al-Hajj is allowed to cross Lebanon's southern border and enter Israel

A senior Lebanese Maronite cleric's detention and military court summons after a visit to his parish in Israel drew angry reactions from Christian leaders on Wednesday.

As the Patriarch of the Diocese of Haifa and the Maronite Holy Land, Mussa al-Hajj is, along with other Christian religious figures, allowed to cross Lebanon's southern border and enter Israel, unlike regular Lebanese citizens.

While Lebanon and Israel remain technically at war, Hajj visited Israel because he heads a community of Lebanese Christian Maronites living there, many of whom are refugees who collaborated with Israel during Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war.

But he was questioned for 12 hours earlier this week upon his return from Israel, the Maronite Church said, before a military court summoned him for further questioning Wednesday.

Hajj ignored the military court summons, issued for allegedly violating boycott laws imposed on Israel and involvement in money laundering, an official close to the case said, asking for anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the press.

Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rahi headed an emergency meeting with other Maronite clerics Wednesday, including Archbishop Mussa.

They condemned his arrest and summons, which they dubbed a "charade," and called for the case to be "closed immediately."

"We demand... the confiscated aid be returned to the archbishop so that it can reach its beneficiaries," they said in a statement.

Samir Geagea, who heads the biggest Christian parliamentary bloc, condemned the cleric's arrest.

Lebanon's general security agency carried out the arrest and initial questioning of Hajj in a move that was "not at all understandable," Geagea said.

Archbishop Mussa was bringing aid from Lebanese nationals in Israel to relatives back home who were hit by Lebanon's economic crisis, the anonymous official added.