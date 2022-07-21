Russia shoots down two drones in Syria

Russian military spokesman blamed the attack on armed militants

Russia said it shot down two drones on Wednesday heading towards one of its Syrian airbases, Hmeimim in the northeast, near Latakia, Russian media reported.

Russia’s RIA and Interfax news quoted a military spokesman, who said the incident began at 10:10 pm when Russian forces detected the drones.

The drones were felled more than a mile away from the base, the spokesman said, blaming armed militants for using homemade UAVs to threaten Russia's airbase. No casualties were reported.

This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived Tuesday in Iran to meet with Iranian leaders and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. All three countries are heavily involved in the Syrian conflict, but unlike Iran and Russia, Turkey does not support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Assad has managed to remain in power despite a civil war that has ravaged the country since 2011, thanks in part to Russia's staunch support. In a show of support in return for Russia, Syria severed ties with Ukraine on Wednesday.

While Russia has focused on the energy and food issues discussed at the summit, US officials on Saturday accused Russia of purchasing drones from Iran for use in Ukraine, representing another possible matter for discussion between Iranian leaders and Putin.