The deal is set to be signed on Friday

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will fly to Istanbul on Thursday as the United Nations and Turkish leadership mediated a deal on resuming Ukraine’s grain exports that is set to be signed on Friday.

"The signing ceremony of the grain shipment agreement, in which (Turkish) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres will be present, will be held (Friday) with the participation of Ukraine and Russia," the Turkish leader's office said as quoted by AFP.

Last week, a general agreement was reached on a UN-initiated plan during talks in Istanbul. According to Ankara, the deal is expected to be signed this week. The progress was also confirmed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who met with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Iran earlier this week and thanked him for mediating the talks on grain exports saying that they “moved forward.”

"The talks should be finalized in the course of this week. We await news at the end of this week," Ukraine's Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskiy was quoted as saying by Reuters earlier on Thursday.

“The majority of the infrastructure of ports of wider Odesa - there are three of them - remains, so it is a question of several weeks in the event there are proper security guarantees,” he added, stressing that Ukraine is willing to quickly restart exports.

According to diplomatic sources, the deal in question includes Ukrainian vessels guiding grain ships through the mined ports with Russia agreeing to a truce during that time. Meanwhile, Turkey and the UN are set to inspect the ships to meet Moscow’s concerns of potential weapons smuggling.

Guterres called the agreement that took nearly two months to negotiate “a package deal,” because it is aimed at both resuming Ukraine’s grain exports and Russia’s grain and fertilizer supplies.

Both countries are among the world’s largest suppliers of wheat but Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine resulted in the Black Sea routes being blocked threatening the world with a severe food crisis. It is estimated that some 20 million tonnes of grain are stuck in Odesa port.