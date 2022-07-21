Hundreds gather in Baghdad to protest after deadly attack in north Iraq

'We demand a real reaction from the Iraqi government'

Around 500 people gathered on Thursday near the Turkish Embassy building in Iraq’s capital of Baghdad to protest over an attack in the northern region of the country that killed nine people.

Iraqis blame Ankara for the strike that targeted a summer resort near a city of Zakho close to the Turkish border on Wednesday, Reuters reported. The country continues its campaign against Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants concentrated in northern Iraq, but denies responsibility for the recent attack.

“All signals indicate that Turkey is responsible for the assault and its denial is a 'dark joke,'” the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement, but didn’t provide evidence.

The strike took the lives of nine tourists, including a Baghdad resident Abbas Alaa, who got married five days before the attack, and a 1-year-old child.

"We demand a real reaction from the Iraqi government," one of the protesters, Haider al-Tamimi, was quoted as saying, accusing Iraqi authorities of a weak response to the attack.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s office described the victims, who were buried on Thursday, as "martyrs from the brutal Turkish attack which targeted civilians." Iraq also summoned Ankara's ambassador to Baghdad.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that Turkish military operations in Iraq have always been against the PKK, which is considered a terrorist organisation by the United States and the European Union.

“The whole world knows we would never carry out an attack on civilians," he stressed, blaming “terrorists” for the strike.