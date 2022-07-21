Syrian air defenses respond to Israeli strike over Damascus - reports

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge

Syrian air defenses responded to Israeli missiles above Damascus early Friday, according media reports.

Footage posted on social media showed explosions rocking the skies above the capital city. The UK-based group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported the strike targeted military targets.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1550245932393955331 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

More to follow