War monitor: Russian air strike on Syria kills seven civilians

Four children were among the victims, all under the age of 10, according to the Syrian war monitor

A Russian air strike killed seven people, four of them children, in Syria's rebel-held Idlib region on Friday, a war monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said it confirmed the deaths "including four children who are siblings, two men and an unidentified person... as a result of Russian air strikes," in the Jisr al-Shughur countryside.

Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the British-based SOHR, said the children were all under 10 years old. Six of the victims were confirmed to be civilians, SOHR said, adding that more people, including women and children, were still trapped under the rubble.

The victims were mostly displaced Syrians from the nearby Hama province, the monitor noted, which relies on a wide network of sources inside Syria.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1550380397149753346 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Russia is a main backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

With Russian and Iranian support, Damascus clawed back much of the ground lost in the early stages of the conflict, which erupted in 2011 when the government brutally repressed pro-democracy protests.

The last pocket of armed opposition to the regime includes large swathes of the Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Aleppo, Hama, and Latakia provinces.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, headed by ex-members of Syria's former Al Qaeda franchise, is the dominant group in the area, but other rebel groups are also active, with varying degrees of Turkish backing.

Syria's war has killed nearly half a million people and forced around half of the country's pre-war population from their homes.