Turkey: 3 Iranians held on suspicion of planning attacks against Israelis

Last month Israel lowered the level of travel warning for Istanbul

Turkish security forces arrested three Iranians suspected of plotting terrorist attacks against Israeli nationals in Istanbul, Turkish media reported on Friday.

The three Iranians were arrested Thursday as in the course of a continuing operation to thwart attacks against Israelis in Turkey, according to NTV, a TV channel, and the Sabah newspaper.

The latest arrests bring the number of suspected Iranian terrorists arrested in Turkey in July to seven. In June, 10 suspected members of an Iranian cell were detained in a single bust.

Israel on June 13 urged its citizens to immediately leave Istanbul — a popular tourist destination for Israelis — because of the "real and immediate danger" coming from Iranian operatives, raising the travel warning on the Turkish city to four on a four-point scale.

However in late June Israel's National Security Council on lowered the level of the travel warning after the government said Iranian assassination plots targeting Israelis in the city were thwarted.

Yair Lapid, then Israel's top diplomat, visited Ankara, thanking Turkey for its "professional and coordinated activity" in preventing the attacks.

After years of tension, Turkey and Israel enjoyed close security and diplomatic ties in recent months.

Iran and Israel have been engaged in a years-long shadow war but tensions skyrocketed following a string of high-profile incidents that Tehran blamed on Israel.