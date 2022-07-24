Syria: Two dead, several injured in a rocket attack on a church

The attack comes two days after Russian bombardments killed seven people in Syria

Two people were killed and 12 others wounded in a rocket attack in Syria on Sunday.

It happened during the inauguration of a church in the central province of Hama, the official Sana agency said.

"A rocket launched by terrorist organizations targeted a religious gathering in the town of al-Suqaylabiyah near Hama, killing two and injuring 12," Sana reported, adding that the attack took place during a religious ceremony on the occasion of the inauguration of the Aya Sofia church.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH), which has a vast network of sources in Syria, confirmed the attack, suggesting that it could have been a shelling or a drone attack by rebel factions, positioned in nearby areas.

However, the OSDH reported one civilian killed and several wounded.

This attack comes two days after Russian bombardments killed seven people, including four children, in the region of Idlib, known as the last great jihadist and rebel stronghold in the country.

About half of the province of Idlib, as well as parts of the provinces of Aleppo, Hama, and Latakia, are controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the former Syrian branch of al Qaeda.

The area is also home to rebel groups, supported to varying degrees by Turkey, and other jihadist formations, such as Houras al-Din.

In March 2020, Russia and Turkey concluded a truce that concerns Idlib and neighboring areas. That truce still holds despite sporadic attacks from both sides, including continued Russian airstrikes.