Turkey’s Erdogan accuses Greece of violating Muslim minority rights

On Friday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the closure of four Muslim minority schools in Thrace region

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday accused Athens of undermining the rights on the Muslim minority in Greece’s Thrace region.

Erdogan expressed his concerns in a statement dedicated to the 99th anniversary of the Lausanne Treaty that was signed in 1923 to settle disputes between Turkey and the Allies, which included Greece, after World War I, AP reported.

“The conditions registered in the treaty, especially the rights of the Turkish minority, have been ignored or deliberately eroded,” Erdogan’s statement was quoted as saying.

“It is not possible for our country to accept this situation, which is incompatible with good neighborly relations and loyalty to the treaty,” the Turkish leader underlined.

Muslims in Thrace amount to nearly 32 percent of the province’s population. The community consists of ethnic Turks, Roma and Bulgarian-speaking Pomaks. According to the Lausanne Treaty, Muslim minority in Greece and Christians in Turkey were protected from discrimination.

On Friday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the closure of four Muslim minority schools in Thrace, claiming that it demonstrated “discriminatory and oppressive policies” by the Greek government. Athens rejected the “unsubstantiated” accusations, saying the schools were suspended because student numbers fell below minimum requirements.

Earlier in June, Turkey also summoned Greek ambassador to Ankara Christodoulos Lazaris following a protest near the Turkish embassy in Athens by the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which Turkey and the European Union regard as a terrorist group.

The two countries also had an ongoing dispute about the sale of US F-16 fighter jets to Ankara. In May, Erdogan said that he would no longer recognize Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, accusing him of trying to block the purchase.