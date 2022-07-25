Rockets hit UAE gas complex in north Iraq

Three Katyusha rockets targeted a gas complex owned by Emirati energy company Dana Gas

Three Katyusha rockets hit a gas complex in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region on Saturday, a local official said, in the latest attack to target the Emirati-owned facility.

"It is still not yet clear if there was any damage" in the attack on the Khor Mor complex, said Ramak Ramadan, district chief of Chamchamal where the facility is located.

Earlier in June, the site owned by UAE energy company Dana Gas was targeted three separate times by rockets that did not cause casualties or damage. No none has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The gas field lies between the cities of Kirkuk and Sulaimaniyah, in a region administered by Kurdish authorities. Rockets also struck the Kawergost refinery in Kurdistan in April and May.

The assaults came amid a simmering oil dispute between Kurdistan and the federal government in Baghdad. The region was also caught in Turkish war against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Last week, an artillery bombardment attributed to Turkey killed nine people in a summer resort in Iraqi Kurdistan. Baghdad called for a withdrawal of Turkish forces and said Ankara should handle its "domestic problems" with PKK rebels far from Iraq's borders.